Sunlands Technology Group (NYSE:STG) has a beta value of 0 and has seen 3,324,511 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $252.35 Million, closed the last trade at $1.5 per share which meant it lost -$0.03 on the day or -1.96% during that session. The STG stock price is -96.67% off its 52-week high price of $2.95 and 54.67% above the 52-week low of $0.68. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 210.07 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 165.89 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Sunlands Technology Group (STG) is a Sell stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 4. 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while none rate it as Overweight. None out of 1 have rated it as a Hold, with no one of them advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is $0.

Sunlands Technology Group (NYSE:STG) trade information

Despite being -1.96% in the red in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, Feb 05 when the STG stock price touched $2.95 or saw a rise of 49.15%. Year-to-date, Sunlands Technology Group shares have moved 37.61%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 27.12%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Sunlands Technology Group (NYSE:STG) have changed 37.61%. Short interest in the company has seen 6.01 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 0.04.

Sunlands Technology Group (STG) estimates and forecasts

1 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $74.35 Million for the current quarter. 1 have an estimated revenue figure of $77.02 Million for the next quarter concluding in December 01, 2019. Year-ago sales stood $76.62 Million and $82.36 Million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by -3% for the current quarter and -6.5% for the next.

Earnings growth for 2021 is a modest +60.7%.

Sunlands Technology Group (NYSE:STG)’s Major holders

Insiders own 0.66% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 12.56% with a share float percentage of 12.64%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Sunlands Technology Group having a total of 8 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Dragoneer Investment Group, LLC with over 2.69 Million shares worth more than $4.54 Million. As of September 29, 2020, Dragoneer Investment Group, LLC held 20.67% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Hsbc Holdings Plc, with the holding of over 1.99 Million shares as of September 29, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $3.36 Million and represent 15.29% of shares outstanding.