Sio Gene Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIOX) has a beta value of 1.67 and has seen 2,718,322 shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $168.12 Million, closed the recent trade at $3.57 per share which meant it gained $0.6 on the day or 20.24% during that session. The SIOX stock price is -60.78% off its 52-week high price of $5.74 and 60.5% above the 52-week low of $1.41. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 1.11 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 2.17 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Sio Gene Therapies, Inc. (SIOX) is an Overweight stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 1.8. None of the analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 1 rate it as Overweight. 1 out of 4 have rated it as a Hold, with 2 advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.29.

Sio Gene Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIOX) trade information

Sporting 20.24% in the green today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, Feb 09 when the SIOX stock price touched $3.40-0 or saw a rise of 0.29%. Year-to-date, Sio Gene Therapies, Inc. shares have moved 21.94%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 21.94%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Sio Gene Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIOX) have changed 11.15%. Short interest in the company has seen 900.32 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 414.89.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $7.67, which means that the shares’ value could jump 114.85% from current levels. The projected low price target is $7 while the price target rests at a high of $8. In that case, then, we find that the latest price level in today’s session is +124.09% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 96.08% from current levels.

Sio Gene Therapies, Inc. (SIOX) estimates and forecasts

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was -10.1% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2021 is a modest +63.5%.

Sio Gene Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIOX)’s Major holders

Insiders own 38.58% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 25% with a share float percentage of 40.7%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Sio Gene Therapies, Inc. having a total of 59 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Consonance Capital Management LP with over 3.24 Million shares worth more than $14.95 Million. As of September 29, 2020, Consonance Capital Management LP held 6.68% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Opaleye Management Inc., with the holding of over 2.04 Million shares as of September 29, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $9.42 Million and represent 4.21% of shares outstanding.

A Backdoor Way To Profit From Today’s Crypto Bull Market Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on...



Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets aren already producing. Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free. Sponsored

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Delaware Group Equity Fds IV-Delaware Healthcare Fund and Primecap Odyssey Aggressive Growth Fund. As of September 29, 2020, the former fund manager holds about 0.13% shares in the company for having 64171 shares of worth $296.47 Thousand while later fund manager owns 39.63 Thousand shares of worth $84.4 Thousand as of October 30, 2020, which makes it owner of about 0.08% of company’s outstanding stock.