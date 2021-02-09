Nabriva Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:NBRV) has a beta value of 1.93 and has seen 1,822,111 shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $63.28 Million, closed the recent trade at $3.24 per share which meant it gained $0.12 on the day or 3.88% during that session. The NBRV stock price is -400% off its 52-week high price of $16.2 and 28.7% above the 52-week low of $2.31. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 820.9 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 825.85 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Nabriva Therapeutics plc (NBRV) is an Overweight stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.7. None of the analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while none rate it as Overweight. 2 out of 3 have rated it as a Hold, with 1 advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.95.

Nabriva Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:NBRV) trade information

Sporting 3.88% in the green today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, Feb 09 when the NBRV stock price touched $3.23-0 or saw a rise of 0.15%. Year-to-date, Nabriva Therapeutics plc shares have moved 33.26%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 21.24%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Nabriva Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:NBRV) have changed 19%. Short interest in the company has seen 442.12 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 0.54.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $9, which means that the shares’ value could jump 177.78% from current levels. The projected low price target is $9 while the price target rests at a high of $9. In that case, then, we find that the latest price level in today’s session is +177.78% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 177.78% from current levels.

Nabriva Therapeutics plc (NBRV) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Nabriva Therapeutics plc shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -57.55% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 52.23%, compared to 13.3% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2021 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 67.2% and 72% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be -56.7%.

2 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $600Million for the current quarter. 1 have an estimated revenue figure of $910Million for the next quarter concluding in March 01, 2021. Year-ago sales stood $333Million for this quarter, and analysts expect sales will grow by 80.2% for the current quarter.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was +31.1% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2021 is a modest +50.6%.

Nabriva Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:NBRV)’s Major holders

Insiders own 0.45% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 20.72% with a share float percentage of 20.82%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Nabriva Therapeutics plc having a total of 60 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are FMR, LLC with over 1.43 Million shares worth more than $7.62 Million. As of September 29, 2020, FMR, LLC held 9.48% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Hudson Bay Capital Management LP, with the holding of over 545.34 Thousand shares as of September 29, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $2.91 Million and represent 3.62% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Fidelity Advisor Growth Opportunities Fund and Fidelity Advisor Series Growth Opportunities Fund. As of November 29, 2020, the former fund manager holds about 74.71% shares in the company for having 11265029 shares of worth $48.1 Million while later fund manager owns 630.35 Thousand shares of worth $2.69 Million as of November 29, 2020, which makes it owner of about 4.18% of company’s outstanding stock.