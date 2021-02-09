Flexible Solutions International Inc. (NYSE:FSI) has a beta value of 1.37 and has seen 2,962,158 shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $49.21 Million, closed the recent trade at $4.25 per share which meant it gained $0.51 on the day or 13.64% during that session. The FSI stock price is -32.94% off its 52-week high price of $5.65 and 79.76% above the 52-week low of $0.86. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 69.63 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 75.43 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Flexible Solutions International Inc. (FSI) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2. None of the analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while none rate it as Overweight. None out of 1 have rated it as a Hold, with 1 advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is $0.07.

Flexible Solutions International Inc. (NYSE:FSI) trade information

Sporting 13.64% in the green today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, Feb 09 when the FSI stock price touched $5.65-1 or saw a rise of 19.12%. Year-to-date, Flexible Solutions International Inc. shares have moved 83.53%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 30.2%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Flexible Solutions International Inc. (NYSE:FSI) have changed 69.89%. Short interest in the company has seen 35.94 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 0.48.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $4.25, which means that the shares’ value could jump 0% from current levels. The projected low price target is $4.25 while the price target rests at a high of $4.25. In that case, then, we find that the latest price level in today’s session is +0% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 0% from current levels.

Flexible Solutions International Inc. (FSI) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Flexible Solutions International Inc. shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained +56.49% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 93.75%, compared to -3.4% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2021 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 75% and 40% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be +14.4%.

1 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $7.13 Million for the current quarter. 1 have an estimated revenue figure of $9.65 Million for the next quarter concluding in March 01, 2021. Year-ago sales stood $4.79 Million and $8.43 Million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by 48.7% for the current quarter and 14.5% for the next.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was +38.9% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2021 is a modest -24.9%.

Flexible Solutions International Inc. (NYSE:FSI)’s Major holders

Insiders own 48.63% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 7.19% with a share float percentage of 13.99%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Flexible Solutions International Inc. having a total of 15 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Renaissance Technologies, LLC with over 464.75 Thousand shares worth more than $948.08 Thousand. As of September 29, 2020, Renaissance Technologies, LLC held 3.8% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Spears Abacus Advisors LLC, with the holding of over 113.65 Thousand shares as of September 29, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $231.84 Thousand and represent 0.93% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Bridgeway Funds Inc-Ultra Small Company Market Fund. As of September 29, 2020, the former fund manager holds about 0.71% shares in the company for having 86857 shares of worth $177.19 Thousand while later fund manager owns 45.71 Thousand shares of worth $93.24 Thousand as of September 29, 2020, which makes it owner of about 0.37% of company’s outstanding stock.