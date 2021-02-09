Clovis Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLVS) has a beta value of 1.71 and has seen 19,137,720 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $1.07 Billion, closed the last trade at $10.34 per share which meant it gained $0.98 on the day or 10.47% during that session. The CLVS stock price is -12.48% off its 52-week high price of $11.63 and 64.99% above the 52-week low of $3.62. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 15.05 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 6.55 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Clovis Oncology, Inc. (CLVS) is a Hold stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 3.3. 2 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while none rate it as Overweight. 3 out of 7 have rated it as a Hold, with 1 advising it as a Buy. 1 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.77.

Clovis Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLVS) trade information

Sporting 10.47% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Monday, Feb 08 when the CLVS stock price touched $11.10- or saw a rise of 6.85%. Year-to-date, Clovis Oncology, Inc. shares have moved 115.42%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 22.22%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Clovis Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLVS) have changed 104.75%. Short interest in the company has seen 36.12 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 5.51.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $7, which means that the shares’ value could jump -32.3% from current levels. The projected low price target is $3 while the price target rests at a high of $15. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is +45.07% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose -70.99% from current levels.

Clovis Oncology, Inc. (CLVS) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Clovis Oncology, Inc. shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained +90.77% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 45.09%, compared to 13.4% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2021 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 57.5% and 49.6% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be +15%.

6 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $43.22 Million for the current quarter. 4 have an estimated revenue figure of $43.9 Million for the next quarter concluding in March 01, 2021. Year-ago sales stood $39.31 Million and $42.56 Million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by 10% for the current quarter and 3.1% for the next.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was -9.5% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2021 is a modest -5.2% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 78.9%.

Clovis Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLVS)’s Major holders

Insiders own 2.08% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 60.69% with a share float percentage of 61.98%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Clovis Oncology, Inc. having a total of 228 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are State Street Corporation with over 9.65 Million shares worth more than $56.24 Million. As of September 29, 2020, State Street Corporation held 10.92% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., with the holding of over 6.85 Million shares as of December 30, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $32.86 Million and represent 7.75% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDR (R) S&P (R) Biotech ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. As of December 30, 2020, the former fund manager holds about 14.61% shares in the company for having 12902198 shares of worth $61.93 Million while later fund manager owns 2.42 Million shares of worth $14.08 Million as of September 29, 2020, which makes it owner of about 2.73% of company’s outstanding stock.