Can-Fite BioPharma Ltd. (NYSE:CANF) has a beta value of 0 and has seen 2,935,608 shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $39.2 Million, closed the recent trade at $2.59 per share which meant it gained $0.33 on the day or 14.68% during that session. The CANF stock price is -13.9% off its 52-week high price of $2.95 and 58.3% above the 52-week low of $1.08. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 862.31 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 563.62 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Can-Fite BioPharma Ltd. (CANF) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2. None of the analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while none rate it as Overweight. None out of 1 have rated it as a Hold, with 1 advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.19.

Can-Fite BioPharma Ltd. (NYSE:CANF) trade information

Sporting 14.68% in the green today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, Feb 09 when the CANF stock price touched $2.59-0 or saw a rise of 0.77%. Year-to-date, Can-Fite BioPharma Ltd. shares have moved 44.39%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 16.82%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Can-Fite BioPharma Ltd. (NYSE:CANF) have changed 36.71%. Short interest in the company has seen 278.98 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 0.49.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $5, which means that the shares’ value could jump 93.05% from current levels. The projected low price target is $5 while the price target rests at a high of $5. In that case, then, we find that the latest price level in today’s session is +93.05% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 93.05% from current levels.

Can-Fite BioPharma Ltd. (CANF) estimates and forecasts

2 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $360Million for the current quarter. 2 have an estimated revenue figure of $250Million for the next quarter concluding in December 01, 2020. Year-ago sales stood $1.15 Million and $192Million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by -68.8% for the current quarter and 30.2% for the next.

Earnings growth for 2021 is a modest +56.7%.