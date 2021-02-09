Brickell Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBI) has a beta value of 0.24 and has seen 13,623,171 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $73.85 Million, closed the last trade at $1.38 per share which meant it gained $0.13 on the day or 10.4% during that session. The BBI stock price is -188.41% off its 52-week high price of $3.98 and 65.94% above the 52-week low of $0.47. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 3.37 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 3.32 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Brickell Biotech, Inc. (BBI) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 1.5. None of the analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while none rate it as Overweight. None out of 2 have rated it as a Hold, with 2 advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.09.

Brickell Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBI) trade information

Sporting 10.4% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Monday, Feb 08 when the BBI stock price touched $1.49 or saw a rise of 7.38%. Year-to-date, Brickell Biotech, Inc. shares have moved 76.81%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 25.45%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Brickell Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBI) have changed 28.97%. Short interest in the company has seen 4.19 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 1.26.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $5.5, which means that the shares’ value could jump 298.55% from current levels. The projected low price target is $5 while the price target rests at a high of $6. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is +334.78% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 262.32% from current levels.

Brickell Biotech, Inc. (BBI) estimates and forecasts

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was +19.1% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2021 is a modest +13.6%.

Brickell Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBI)’s Major holders

Insiders own 2.08% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 10.65% with a share float percentage of 10.88%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Brickell Biotech, Inc. having a total of 25 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Palisade Capital Management, L.L.C. with over 950.91 Thousand shares worth more than $858.76 Thousand. As of September 29, 2020, Palisade Capital Management, L.L.C. held 1.78% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Sabby Management, LLC, with the holding of over 721.89 Thousand shares as of September 29, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $651.94 Thousand and represent 1.35% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund. As of September 29, 2020, the former fund manager holds about 0.97% shares in the company for having 521199 shares of worth $470.69 Thousand while later fund manager owns 104.31 Thousand shares of worth $94.2 Thousand as of September 29, 2020, which makes it owner of about 0.19% of company’s outstanding stock.