Baudax Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:BXRX) has a beta value of 0 and has seen 34,045,047 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $82.96 Million, closed the last trade at $1.7 per share which meant it gained $0.1 on the day or 6.25% during that session. The BXRX stock price is -496.47% off its 52-week high price of $10.14 and 42.94% above the 52-week low of $0.97. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 5.95 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 4.08 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Baudax Bio, Inc. (BXRX) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 1.7. None of the analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while none rate it as Overweight. None out of 3 have rated it as a Hold, with 3 advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.59.

Baudax Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:BXRX) trade information

Sporting 6.25% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Monday, Feb 08 when the BXRX stock price touched $2.11 or saw a rise of 19.43%. Year-to-date, Baudax Bio, Inc. shares have moved 68.32%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 28.79%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Baudax Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:BXRX) have changed 45.3%. Short interest in the company has seen 4.16 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 1.02.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $9, which means that the shares’ value could jump 429.41% from current levels. The projected low price target is $7 while the price target rests at a high of $11. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is +547.06% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 311.76% from current levels.

Baudax Bio, Inc. (BXRX) estimates and forecasts

Earnings growth for 2021 is a modest +57.1%.

Baudax Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:BXRX)’s Major holders

Insiders own 0.51% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 18.96% with a share float percentage of 19.06%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Baudax Bio, Inc. having a total of 50 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are North Run Capital LP with over 1.01 Million shares worth more than $2.8 Million. As of September 29, 2020, North Run Capital LP held 2.63% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Corsair Capital Management, L.P., with the holding of over 432.75 Thousand shares as of September 29, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $1.2 Million and represent 1.13% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Oberweis Micro-Cap Portfolio. As of September 29, 2020, the former fund manager holds about 0.69% shares in the company for having 263817 shares of worth $730.77 Thousand while later fund manager owns 133.16 Thousand shares of worth $368.85 Thousand as of September 29, 2020, which makes it owner of about 0.35% of company’s outstanding stock.