Pintec Technology Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:PT) has a beta value of 0 and has seen 1,775,027 shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $69.88 Million, closed the recent trade at $1.62 per share which meant it gained $0.18 on the day or 12.15% during that session. The PT stock price is -99.38% off its 52-week high price of $3.23 and 53.7% above the 52-week low of $0.75. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 1.25 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 476.69 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Pintec Technology Holdings Limited (PT) is a 0 stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 0. None of the analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while none rate it as Overweight. None out of 0 have rated it as a Hold, with no one of them advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight.

Pintec Technology Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:PT) trade information

Sporting 12.15% in the green today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, Feb 09 when the PT stock price touched $1.75 or saw a rise of 6.97%. Year-to-date, Pintec Technology Holdings Limited shares have moved 66.15%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 34.55%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Pintec Technology Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:PT) have changed 34.55%. Short interest in the company has seen 344.08 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 0.72.

Pintec Technology Holdings Limited (PT) estimates and forecasts

Earnings growth for 2021 is a modest +0%.

Pintec Technology Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:PT)’s Major holders

Insiders own 10.42% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 0.32% with a share float percentage of 0.35%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Pintec Technology Holdings Limited having a total of 3 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are HRT Financial LLC with over 72.48 Thousand shares worth more than $65.86 Thousand. As of September 29, 2020, HRT Financial LLC held 0.2% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Citadel Advisors LLC, with the holding of over 33.59 Thousand shares as of September 29, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $30.52 Thousand and represent 0.09% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund and Trust For Professional Managers-PMC Diversified Equity Fund. As of November 29, 2020, the former fund manager holds about 0.02% shares in the company for having 7937 shares of worth $7.86 Thousand while later fund manager owns 6.08 Thousand shares of worth $6.01 Thousand as of November 29, 2020, which makes it owner of about 0.02% of company’s outstanding stock.