Lordstown Motors Corp. (NASDAQ:RIDE) has a beta value of 0 and has seen 2,912,744 shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $4.4 Billion, closed the recent trade at $26.77 per share which meant it lost -$0.63 on the day or -2.3% during that session. The RIDE stock price is -18.79% off its 52-week high price of $31.8 and 64.51% above the 52-week low of $9.5. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 10.12 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 9.38 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Lordstown Motors Corp. (RIDE) is an Overweight stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2. None of the analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while none rate it as Overweight. 1 out of 4 have rated it as a Hold, with 3 advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.1.

Lordstown Motors Corp. (NASDAQ:RIDE) trade information

Despite being -2.3% in the red today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Thursday, Feb 04 when the RIDE stock price touched $28.45- or saw a rise of 5.58%. Year-to-date, Lordstown Motors Corp. shares have moved 33.91%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 8.49%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Lordstown Motors Corp. (NASDAQ:RIDE) have changed 22.21%. Short interest in the company has seen 6.59 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 0.7.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $35.75, which means that the shares’ value could jump 33.55% from current levels. The projected low price target is $27 while the price target rests at a high of $50. In that case, then, we find that the latest price level in today’s session is +86.78% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 0.86% from current levels.

Lordstown Motors Corp. (RIDE) estimates and forecasts

Earnings growth for 2021 is a modest +0%.