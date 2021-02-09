Avinger, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGR) has a beta value of 1.46 and has seen 19,207,088 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $187Million, closed the last trade at $1.97 per share which meant it gained $0.27 on the day or 15.88% during that session. The AVGR stock price is -23.35% off its 52-week high price of $2.43 and 89.14% above the 52-week low of $0.214. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 12.31 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 22.43 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Avinger, Inc. (AVGR) is an Overweight stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.5. None of the analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while none rate it as Overweight. 1 out of 2 have rated it as a Hold, with 1 advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.06.

Avinger, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGR) trade information

Sporting 15.88% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Monday, Feb 08 when the AVGR stock price touched $2.05 or saw a rise of 3.9%. Year-to-date, Avinger, Inc. shares have moved 347.63%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 28.76%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Avinger, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGR) have changed 119.96%. Short interest in the company has seen 4.31 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 0.19.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $2.5, which means that the shares’ value could jump 26.9% from current levels. The projected low price target is $2.5 while the price target rests at a high of $2.5. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is +26.9% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 26.9% from current levels.

Avinger, Inc. (AVGR) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Avinger, Inc. shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained +268.43% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 75.16%, compared to 15.4% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2021 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 89.7% and 89.4% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be -6.7%.

2 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $2.45 Million for the current quarter. 2 have an estimated revenue figure of $2.5 Million for the next quarter concluding in March 01, 2021. Year-ago sales stood $2.56 Million and $2.26 Million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by -4.4% for the current quarter and 10.6% for the next.

Earnings growth for 2021 is a modest +90.5%.

Avinger, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGR)’s Major holders

Insiders own 1.3% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 7.8% with a share float percentage of 7.91%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Avinger, Inc. having a total of 27 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Perkins Capital Management, Inc. with over 2.35 Million shares worth more than $757.39 Thousand. As of September 29, 2020, Perkins Capital Management, Inc. held 2.77% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with the holding of over 825.11 Thousand shares as of September 29, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $265.77 Thousand and represent 0.97% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund. As of September 29, 2020, the former fund manager holds about 0.27% shares in the company for having 232861 shares of worth $75Thousand while later fund manager owns 160.37 Thousand shares of worth $51.65 Thousand as of September 29, 2020, which makes it owner of about 0.19% of company’s outstanding stock.