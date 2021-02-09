Eastside Distilling, Inc. (NASDAQ:EAST) has a beta value of 1.72 and has seen 7,317,795 shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $24.46 Million, closed the recent trade at $2.45 per share which meant it gained $0.68 on the day or 38.42% during that session. The EAST stock price is -51.02% off its 52-week high price of $3.7 and 62.45% above the 52-week low of $0.92. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 236.4 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 171.82 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Eastside Distilling, Inc. (EAST) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 0. None of the analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while none rate it as Overweight. None out of 1 have rated it as a Hold, with 1 advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.14.

Eastside Distilling, Inc. (NASDAQ:EAST) trade information

Sporting 38.42% in the green today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, Feb 09 when the EAST stock price touched $3.29 or saw a rise of 25.59%. Year-to-date, Eastside Distilling, Inc. shares have moved 91.25%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 66.53%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Eastside Distilling, Inc. (NASDAQ:EAST) have changed 77.39%. Short interest in the company has seen 119.62 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 0.7.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $6, which means that the shares’ value could jump 144.9% from current levels. The projected low price target is $6 while the price target rests at a high of $6. In that case, then, we find that the latest price level in today’s session is +144.9% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 144.9% from current levels.

Eastside Distilling, Inc. (EAST) estimates and forecasts

1 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $4.29 Million for the current quarter. 1 have an estimated revenue figure of $3.97 Million for the next quarter concluding in March 01, 2021. Year-ago sales stood $3.77 Million and $3.59 Million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by 13.8% for the current quarter and 10.6% for the next.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was +24.2% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2021 is a modest -22.4%.

Eastside Distilling, Inc. (NASDAQ:EAST)’s Major holders

Insiders own 14.78% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 30.12% with a share float percentage of 35.34%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Eastside Distilling, Inc. having a total of 24 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Royce & Associates LP with over 730.69 Thousand shares worth more than $832.99 Thousand. As of September 29, 2020, Royce & Associates LP held 11.39% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is ARS Investment Partners, LLC, with the holding of over 360.91 Thousand shares as of September 29, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $411.44 Thousand and represent 5.63% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Royce Micro-Cap Fund and Royce Capital Fund-Micro-Cap Portfolio. As of September 29, 2020, the former fund manager holds about 5.87% shares in the company for having 376800 shares of worth $429.55 Thousand while later fund manager owns 166.7 Thousand shares of worth $190.04 Thousand as of September 29, 2020, which makes it owner of about 2.6% of company’s outstanding stock.