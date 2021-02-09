CNS Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNSP) has a beta value of 0 and has seen 8,234,611 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $99.72 Million, closed the last trade at $4.18 per share which meant it gained $0.82 on the day or 24.4% during that session. The CNSP stock price is -34.45% off its 52-week high price of $5.62 and 69.9% above the 52-week low of $1.258. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 2.16 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 1.63 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that CNS Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (CNSP) is an Overweight stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.2. None of the analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while none rate it as Overweight. 1 out of 4 have rated it as a Hold, with 3 advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.12.

CNS Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNSP) trade information

Sporting 24.4% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Monday, Feb 08 when the CNSP stock price touched $4.46-6 or saw a rise of 6.28%. Year-to-date, CNS Pharmaceuticals, Inc. shares have moved 134.83%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 132.22%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of CNS Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNSP) have changed 130.94%. Short interest in the company has seen 140.87 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 86.42.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $9, which means that the shares’ value could jump 115.31% from current levels. The projected low price target is $7 while the price target rests at a high of $11. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is +163.16% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 67.46% from current levels.

CNS Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (CNSP) estimates and forecasts

Earnings growth for 2021 is a modest +39.6%.

CNS Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNSP)’s Major holders

Insiders own 43.59% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 0.47% with a share float percentage of 0.83%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with CNS Pharmaceuticals, Inc. having a total of 12 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Essex Investment Management Co Inc with over 61.56 Thousand shares worth more than $108.35 Thousand. As of September 29, 2020, Essex Investment Management Co Inc held 0.26% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Morgan Stanley, with the holding of over 12.5 Thousand shares as of September 29, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $22Thousand and represent 0.05% of shares outstanding.