Uxin Limited (NASDAQ:UXIN) has a beta value of 0 and has seen 2,797,135 shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $491.66 Million, closed the recent trade at $1.44 per share which meant it gained $0.03 on the day or 2.13% during that session. The UXIN stock price is -64.58% off its 52-week high price of $2.37 and 50% above the 52-week low of $0.72. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 5.56 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 6.49 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Uxin Limited (UXIN) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 3. None of the analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while none rate it as Overweight. None out of 1 have rated it as a Hold, with 1 advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is $0.

Uxin Limited (NASDAQ:UXIN) trade information

Sporting 2.13% in the green today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, Feb 05 when the UXIN stock price touched $1.58 or saw a rise of 8.23%. Year-to-date, Uxin Limited shares have moved 66.19%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 26.09%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Uxin Limited (NASDAQ:UXIN) have changed 31.82%. Short interest in the company has seen 7.43 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 1.14.

Uxin Limited (UXIN) estimates and forecasts

Earnings growth for 2021 is a modest +67.5%.

Uxin Limited (NASDAQ:UXIN)’s Major holders

Insiders own 16.23% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 33.08% with a share float percentage of 39.49%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Uxin Limited having a total of 47 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Warburg Pincus LLC with over 37.4 Million shares worth more than $32.53 Million. As of September 29, 2020, Warburg Pincus LLC held 98.42% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Wells Fargo & Company, with the holding of over 10.08 Million shares as of September 29, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $8.76 Million and represent 26.51% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Wells Fargo Emerging Markets Equity Fd and Exchange Traded Concepts Tr-Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF. As of November 29, 2020, the former fund manager holds about 10.39% shares in the company for having 3950000 shares of worth $5.45 Million while later fund manager owns 382.23 Thousand shares of worth $527.48 Thousand as of November 29, 2020, which makes it owner of about 1.01% of company’s outstanding stock.