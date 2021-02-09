Sino-Global Shipping America, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SINO) has a beta value of 0.95 and has seen 20,428,981 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $77.94 Million, closed the last trade at $11 per share which meant it gained $4.32 on the day or 64.67% during that session. The SINO stock price is -2.73% off its 52-week high price of $11.3 and 87.55% above the 52-week low of $1.37. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 1.17 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 780.25 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Sino-Global Shipping America, Ltd. (SINO) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 0. None of the analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while none rate it as Overweight. None out of 1 have rated it as a Hold, with 1 advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is $0.

Sino-Global Shipping America, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SINO) trade information

Sporting 64.67% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Wednesday, Feb 03 when the SINO stock price touched $11.30- or saw a rise of 2.65%. Year-to-date, Sino-Global Shipping America, Ltd. shares have moved 433.98%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 77.71%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Sino-Global Shipping America, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SINO) have changed 343.55%. Short interest in the company has seen 144.97 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 0.19.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $8.75, which means that the shares’ value could jump -20.45% from current levels. The projected low price target is $8.75 while the price target rests at a high of $8.75. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is -20.45% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose -20.45% from current levels.

Sino-Global Shipping America, Ltd. (SINO) estimates and forecasts

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was -60.3% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2021 is a modest -111%.

Sino-Global Shipping America, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SINO)’s Major holders

Insiders own 22% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 0.25% with a share float percentage of 0.33%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Sino-Global Shipping America, Ltd. having a total of 4 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Virtu Financial LLC with over 10.41 Thousand shares worth more than $14.78 Thousand. As of September 29, 2020, Virtu Financial LLC held 0.17% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is UBS Group AG, with the holding of over 2.64 Thousand shares as of September 29, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $3.75 Thousand and represent 0.04% of shares outstanding.