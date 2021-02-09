Orbital Energy Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:OEG) has a beta value of 1.02 and has seen 6,065,127 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $395.12 Million, closed the last trade at $8.54 per share which meant it lost -$0.14 on the day or -1.61% during that session. The OEG stock price is -31.15% off its 52-week high price of $11.2 and 94.73% above the 52-week low of $0.45. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 126Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 126Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Orbital Energy Group, Inc. (OEG) is an Overweight stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.5. None of the analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while none rate it as Overweight. 1 out of 2 have rated it as a Hold, with 1 advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.17.

Orbital Energy Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:OEG) trade information

Despite being -1.61% in the red in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Thursday, Feb 04 when the OEG stock price touched $9.56-1 or saw a rise of 10.67%. Year-to-date, Orbital Energy Group, Inc. shares have moved 289.95%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 1.67%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Orbital Energy Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:OEG) have changed 151.18%. Short interest in the company has seen 1.17 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 0.01.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $9.5, which means that the shares’ value could jump 11.24% from current levels. The projected low price target is $4 while the price target rests at a high of $15. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is +75.64% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose -53.16% from current levels.

Orbital Energy Group, Inc. (OEG) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Orbital Energy Group, Inc. shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained +1372.41% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of -102.17%, compared to -0.7% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, lowered its growth outlook for the 2021 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are -206.2% and 70.8% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be +97.2%.

2 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $19.24 Million for the current quarter. 1 have an estimated revenue figure of $22.9 Million for the next quarter concluding in March 01, 2021. Year-ago sales stood $5.7 Million and $5.3 Million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by 237.5% for the current quarter and 332.1% for the next.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was -28.5% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2021 is a modest +36.4% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 25%.

Orbital Energy Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:OEG)’s Major holders

Insiders own 11.35% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 18.95% with a share float percentage of 21.38%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Orbital Energy Group, Inc. having a total of 26 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Bleichroeder LP with over 3.7 Million shares worth more than $2.29 Million. As of September 29, 2020, Bleichroeder LP held 10.2% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with the holding of over 1.07 Million shares as of September 29, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $661.46 Thousand and represent 2.94% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Heartland Value Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. As of September 29, 2020, the former fund manager holds about 2.8% shares in the company for having 1015000 shares of worth $629.3 Thousand while later fund manager owns 688.52 Thousand shares of worth $426.88 Thousand as of September 29, 2020, which makes it owner of about 1.9% of company’s outstanding stock.