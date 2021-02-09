Express, Inc. (NYSE:EXPR) has a beta value of 1.85 and has seen 10,924,401 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $195.49 Million, closed the last trade at $3.01 per share which meant it lost -$0.13 on the day or -4.14% during that session. The EXPR stock price is -364.12% off its 52-week high price of $13.97 and 81.06% above the 52-week low of $0.57. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 132.91 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 21.82 Million shares.

Express, Inc. (NYSE:EXPR) trade information

Despite being -4.14% in the red in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, Feb 02 when the EXPR stock price touched $4.06-2 or saw a rise of 25.86%. Year-to-date, Express, Inc. shares have moved 230.77%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -39.8%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Express, Inc. (NYSE:EXPR) have changed 189.42%. Short interest in the company has seen 7.22 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 0.33.

Express, Inc. (EXPR) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Express, Inc. shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained +164.04% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of -3784.62%, compared to -6.4% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, lowered its growth outlook for the 2021 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are -531.6% and 88.4% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be -40.4%.

4 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $424.72 Million for the current quarter. 2 have an estimated revenue figure of $355.95 Million for the next quarter concluding in April 01, 2021. Year-ago sales stood $606.73 Million and $289.69 Million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by -30% for the current quarter and 22.9% for the next.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was -38.4% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2021 is a modest -3769.2%.

Express, Inc. (NYSE:EXPR)’s Major holders

Insiders own 3.62% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 69.88% with a share float percentage of 72.5%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Express, Inc. having a total of 103 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Contrarius Investment Management Limited with over 6.06 Million shares worth more than $3.69 Million. As of September 29, 2020, Contrarius Investment Management Limited held 9.33% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Divisar Capital Management LLC, with the holding of over 5.58 Million shares as of September 29, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $3.4 Million and represent 8.59% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Schwab Strategic Tr-Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF and iShares Russell 2000 ETF. As of November 29, 2020, the former fund manager holds about 3.71% shares in the company for having 2410202 shares of worth $3.66 Million while later fund manager owns 1.18 Million shares of worth $1.07 Million as of December 30, 2020, which makes it owner of about 1.81% of company’s outstanding stock.