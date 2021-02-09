Creatd Inc. (NASDAQ:CRTD) has a beta value of 0.39 and has seen 1,596,661 shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $46.58 Million, closed the recent trade at $5.59 per share which meant it gained $1.09 on the day or 24.33% during that session. The CRTD stock price is -6.08% off its 52-week high price of $5.93 and 62.43% above the 52-week low of $2.1. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 585.83 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 161.08 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Creatd Inc. (CRTD) is a 0 stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 0. None of the analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while none rate it as Overweight. None out of 0 have rated it as a Hold, with no one of them advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is $0.

Creatd Inc. (NASDAQ:CRTD) trade information

Sporting 24.33% in the green today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, Feb 09 when the CRTD stock price touched $5.91-3 or saw a rise of 3.3%. Year-to-date, Creatd Inc. shares have moved 37.38%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 45.79%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Creatd Inc. (NASDAQ:CRTD) have changed 37.05%. Short interest in the company has seen 59.63 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 0.37.

Creatd Inc. (CRTD) estimates and forecasts

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was +26.6% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2021 is a modest +76.5%.

Creatd Inc. (NASDAQ:CRTD)’s Major holders

Insiders own 15.36% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 2.35% with a share float percentage of 2.77%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Creatd Inc. having a total of 3 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Kepos Capital Lp with over 200Thousand shares worth more than $534Thousand. As of September 29, 2020, Kepos Capital Lp held 2.31% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is CM Management, LLC, with the holding of over 163Thousand shares as of December 30, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $678.08 Thousand and represent 1.88% of shares outstanding.