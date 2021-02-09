36Kr Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:KRKR) has a beta value of 0 and has seen 1,171,315 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $171.72 Million, closed the last trade at $4.58 per share which meant it gained $0.01 on the day or 0.22% during that session. The KRKR stock price is -85.59% off its 52-week high price of $8.5 and 50% above the 52-week low of $2.29. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 371.26 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 207.56 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that 36Kr Holdings Inc. (KRKR) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2. None of the analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while none rate it as Overweight. None out of 1 have rated it as a Hold, with 1 advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is $0.07.

36Kr Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:KRKR) trade information

Sporting 0.22% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, Feb 05 when the KRKR stock price touched $8.50-4 or saw a rise of 46.12%. Year-to-date, 36Kr Holdings Inc. shares have moved 64.16%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 22.13%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of 36Kr Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:KRKR) have changed 31.61%. Short interest in the company has seen 2.34 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 0.01.

36Kr Holdings Inc. (KRKR) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that 36Kr Holdings Inc. shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained +40.92% over the past 6 months. Other than that, the company has, however, lowered its growth outlook for the 2021 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are -70.8% and 58.6% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be -35.1%.

1 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $22.03 Million for the current quarter. 1 have an estimated revenue figure of $13.14 Million for the next quarter concluding in March 01, 2021. Year-ago sales stood $46.37 Million and $9.4 Million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by -52.5% for the current quarter and 39.8% for the next.

Earnings growth for 2021 is a modest -955.6%.

36Kr Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:KRKR)’s Major holders

Insiders own 0.4% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 0.08% with a share float percentage of 0.08%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with 36Kr Holdings Inc. having a total of 2 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are HRT Financial LLC with over 28.06 Thousand shares worth more than $70.98 Thousand. As of September 29, 2020, HRT Financial LLC held 2.03% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Advisory Services Network, LLC, with the holding of over 150 shares as of September 29, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $379 and represent 0.01% of shares outstanding.