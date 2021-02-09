Ovid Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:OVID) has a beta value of 1.81 and has seen 1,541,746 shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $225.84 Million, closed the recent trade at $3.52 per share which meant it lost -$0.08 on the day or -2.22% during that session. The OVID stock price is -167.05% off its 52-week high price of $9.4 and 48.86% above the 52-week low of $1.8. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 2.95 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 1.96 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Ovid Therapeutics Inc. (OVID) is an Overweight stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2. None of the analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while none rate it as Overweight. 2 out of 7 have rated it as a Hold, with 5 advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.31.

Ovid Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:OVID) trade information

Despite being -2.22% in the red today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, Feb 09 when the OVID stock price touched $3.64-4 or saw a rise of 4.4%. Year-to-date, Ovid Therapeutics Inc. shares have moved 50.65%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 19.18%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Ovid Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:OVID) have changed 43.8%. Short interest in the company has seen 3.21 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 1.64.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $8, which means that the shares’ value could jump 127.27% from current levels. The projected low price target is $4 while the price target rests at a high of $16. In that case, then, we find that the latest price level in today’s session is +354.55% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 13.64% from current levels.

Ovid Therapeutics Inc. (OVID) estimates and forecasts

Earnings growth for 2021 is a modest +26.9%.

Ovid Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:OVID)’s Major holders

Insiders own 34.69% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 39.8% with a share float percentage of 60.94%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Ovid Therapeutics Inc. having a total of 118 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are BVF Inc. with over 3.62 Million shares worth more than $20.79 Million. As of September 29, 2020, BVF Inc. held 5.71% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., with the holding of over 3.41 Million shares as of December 30, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $7.88 Million and represent 5.38% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and iShares Russell 2000 ETF. As of September 29, 2020, the former fund manager holds about 2.26% shares in the company for having 1431556 shares of worth $8.22 Million while later fund manager owns 965.11 Thousand shares of worth $2.23 Million as of December 30, 2020, which makes it owner of about 1.52% of company’s outstanding stock.