Nano-X Imaging Ltd. (NASDAQ:NNOX) has a beta value of 0 and has seen 1,304,239 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $3.35 Billion, closed the last trade at $72.41 per share which meant it gained $2.64 on the day or 3.78% during that session. The NNOX stock price is -30.94% off its 52-week high price of $94.81 and 72.03% above the 52-week low of $20.25. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 2.13 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 1.56 Million shares.

Nano-X Imaging Ltd. (NNOX) estimates and forecasts

Earnings growth for 2021 is a modest +0%.

Nano-X Imaging Ltd. (NASDAQ:NNOX)’s Major holders

Insiders own 27.49% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 11.7% with a share float percentage of 16.13%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Nano-X Imaging Ltd. having a total of 49 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Credit Suisse Ag/ with over 1Million shares worth more than $23.52 Million. As of September 29, 2020, Credit Suisse Ag/ held 2.16% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Deerfield Management Company, L.P. (Series C), with the holding of over 762Thousand shares as of September 29, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $17.92 Million and represent 1.65% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are ETF Managers Tr-BlueStar TA-BIGI Tech Israel Technology ETF and iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF. As of December 30, 2020, the former fund manager holds about 0.11% shares in the company for having 51598 shares of worth $2.36 Million while later fund manager owns 51.37 Thousand shares of worth $2.35 Million as of December 30, 2020, which makes it owner of about 0.11% of company’s outstanding stock.