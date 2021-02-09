Moleculin Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBRX) has a beta value of 2.07 and has seen 3,013,676 shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $60.23 Million, closed the recent trade at $5.03 per share which meant it gained $0.12 on the day or 2.48% during that session. The MBRX stock price is -134.99% off its 52-week high price of $11.82 and 61.43% above the 52-week low of $1.94. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 9.52 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 1.47 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Moleculin Biotech, Inc. (MBRX) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 1.7. None of the analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while none rate it as Overweight. None out of 3 have rated it as a Hold, with 3 advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.56.

Moleculin Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBRX) trade information

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $21.67, which means that the shares’ value could jump 330.82% from current levels. The projected low price target is $18 while the price target rests at a high of $29. In that case, then, we find that the latest price level in today’s session is +476.54% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 257.85% from current levels.

Moleculin Biotech, Inc. (MBRX) estimates and forecasts

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was -20.7% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2021 is a modest +29.3%.

Moleculin Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBRX)’s Major holders

The other major institutional holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with the holding of over 104.33 Thousand shares as of September 29, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $508.73 Thousand and represent 0.87% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund and Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund. As of September 29, 2020, the former fund manager holds about 0.78% shares in the company for having 93964 shares of worth $458.19 Thousand while later fund manager owns 31.36 Thousand shares of worth $146.78 Thousand as of November 29, 2020, which makes it owner of about 0.26% of company’s outstanding stock.