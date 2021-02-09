Lianluo Smart Limited (NASDAQ:LLIT) has a beta value of -0.25 and has seen 1,489,388 shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $31.12 Million, closed the recent trade at $8.64 per share which meant it gained $0.8 on the day or 10.2% during that session. The LLIT stock price is -98.38% off its 52-week high price of $17.14 and 70.37% above the 52-week low of $2.56. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 4.54 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 647.84 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Lianluo Smart Limited (LLIT) is an Overweight stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 0. None of the analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 1 rate it as Overweight. None out of 1 have rated it as a Hold, with no one of them advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is $0.

Lianluo Smart Limited (NASDAQ:LLIT) trade information

Sporting 10.2% in the green today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, Feb 09 when the LLIT stock price touched $9.44-7 or saw a rise of 7.58%. Year-to-date, Lianluo Smart Limited shares have moved 110.24%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 31.2%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Lianluo Smart Limited (NASDAQ:LLIT) have changed 101.5%. Short interest in the company has seen 267.06 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 0.41.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $44, which means that the shares’ value could jump 409.26% from current levels. The projected low price target is $44 while the price target rests at a high of $44. In that case, then, we find that the latest price level in today’s session is +409.26% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 409.26% from current levels.

Lianluo Smart Limited (LLIT) estimates and forecasts

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was -23.1% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2021 is a modest +50.6%.