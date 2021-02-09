Lemonade, Inc. (NYSE:LMND) has a beta value of 0 and has seen 2,994,960 shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $8.89 Billion, closed the recent trade at $156.29 per share which meant it gained $14.5 on the day or 10.23% during that session. The LMND stock price is -20.48% off its 52-week high price of $188.3 and 71.78% above the 52-week low of $44.11. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 4.3 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 3.85 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Lemonade, Inc. (LMND) is a Hold stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 3. 2 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while none rate it as Overweight. 5 out of 9 have rated it as a Hold, with 2 advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.65.

Lemonade, Inc. (NYSE:LMND) trade information

Sporting 10.23% in the green today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, Feb 09 when the LMND stock price touched $155.62 or saw a rise of 0.86%. Year-to-date, Lemonade, Inc. shares have moved 25.94%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 7.56%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Lemonade, Inc. (NYSE:LMND) have changed -4.02%. Short interest in the company has seen 8.49 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 2.21.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $86.17, which means that the shares’ value could jump -44.87% from current levels. The projected low price target is $45 while the price target rests at a high of $163. In that case, then, we find that the latest price level in today’s session is +4.29% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose -71.21% from current levels.

Lemonade, Inc. (LMND) estimates and forecasts

Earnings growth for 2021 is a modest -105.1%.

Lemonade, Inc. (NYSE:LMND)’s Major holders

Insiders own 33.34% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 29.38% with a share float percentage of 44.08%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Lemonade, Inc. having a total of 167 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Softbank Group Corporation with over 11.98 Million shares worth more than $595.81 Million. As of September 29, 2020, Softbank Group Corporation held 21.18% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Baillie Gifford and Company, with the holding of over 3.17 Million shares as of September 29, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $157.44 Million and represent 5.6% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard U.S. Growth Fund and Wells Fargo Growth Fd. As of November 29, 2020, the former fund manager holds about 1.66% shares in the company for having 941310 shares of worth $65.2 Million while later fund manager owns 326.95 Thousand shares of worth $22.65 Million as of November 29, 2020, which makes it owner of about 0.58% of company’s outstanding stock.