Ault Global Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DPW) has a beta value of 5.48 and has seen 4,548,697 shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $140.16 Million, closed the recent trade at $5.03 per share which meant it gained $0.06 on the day or 1.27% during that session. The DPW stock price is -117.5% off its 52-week high price of $10.94 and 89.46% above the 52-week low of $0.53. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 6.62 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 13.34 Million shares.

Ault Global Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DPW) trade information

Sporting 1.27% in the green today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Monday, Feb 08 when the DPW stock price touched $5.15-3 or saw a rise of 3.69%. Year-to-date, Ault Global Holdings, Inc. shares have moved 14.02%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 6.21%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Ault Global Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DPW) have changed 10.47%. Short interest in the company has seen 2.31 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 0.17.

Ault Global Holdings, Inc. (DPW) estimates and forecasts

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was +21.6% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2021 is a modest +94.9%.

Ault Global Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DPW)’s Major holders

The other major institutional holder is Simplex Trading, LLC, with the holding of over 97.14 Thousand shares as of December 30, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $422.55 Thousand and represent 0.35% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund and Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund. As of September 29, 2020, the former fund manager holds about 0.19% shares in the company for having 53961 shares of worth $108.46 Thousand while later fund manager owns 17.82 Thousand shares of worth $97.27 Thousand as of November 29, 2020, which makes it owner of about 0.06% of company’s outstanding stock.