Akerna Corp. (NASDAQ:KERN) has a beta value of 0 and has seen 3,903,091 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $176.48 Million, closed the last trade at $8.5 per share which meant it gained $0.34 on the day or 4.17% during that session. The KERN stock price is -35.18% off its 52-week high price of $11.49 and 74.47% above the 52-week low of $2.17. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 4.6 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 3.33 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Akerna Corp. (KERN) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2. None of the analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while none rate it as Overweight. None out of 1 have rated it as a Hold, with 1 advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.21.

Akerna Corp. (NASDAQ:KERN) trade information

Sporting 4.17% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Monday, Feb 08 when the KERN stock price touched $8.97-5 or saw a rise of 5.24%. Year-to-date, Akerna Corp. shares have moved 162.35%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 37.1%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Akerna Corp. (NASDAQ:KERN) have changed 42.14%. Short interest in the company has seen 1.72 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 0.52.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $10.5, which means that the shares’ value could jump 23.53% from current levels. The projected low price target is $10.5 while the price target rests at a high of $10.5. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is +23.53% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 23.53% from current levels.

Akerna Corp. (KERN) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Akerna Corp. shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained +29.77% over the past 6 months. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2021 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 47.5% and 55.8% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be +68.3%.

1 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $4.02 Million for the current quarter. 1 have an estimated revenue figure of $4.35 Million for the next quarter concluding in March 01, 2021. Year-ago sales stood $3.17 Million for this quarter, and analysts expect sales will grow by 26.8% for the current quarter.

Earnings growth for 2021 is a modest +36.2%.

Akerna Corp. (NASDAQ:KERN)’s Major holders

Insiders own 39.05% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 9.36% with a share float percentage of 15.35%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Akerna Corp. having a total of 64 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Blackrock Inc. with over 1.28 Million shares worth more than $4.14 Million. As of December 30, 2020, Blackrock Inc. held 5.92% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Creative Planning, with the holding of over 372.16 Thousand shares as of December 30, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $1.21 Million and represent 1.72% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are iShares Russell 2000 ETF and iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF. As of December 30, 2020, the former fund manager holds about 1.63% shares in the company for having 351558 shares of worth $1.14 Million while later fund manager owns 147.77 Thousand shares of worth $478.78 Thousand as of December 30, 2020, which makes it owner of about 0.68% of company’s outstanding stock.