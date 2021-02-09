Vislink Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:VISL) has a beta value of 1.5 and has seen 46,881,904 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $183.93 Million, closed the last trade at $4.03 per share which meant it gained $0.37 on the day or 10.11% during that session. The VISL stock price is -121.84% off its 52-week high price of $8.94 and 83.62% above the 52-week low of $0.66. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 12.47 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 6.18 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Vislink Technologies, Inc. (VISL) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 0. None of the analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while none rate it as Overweight. None out of 1 have rated it as a Hold, with 1 advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is $0.

Vislink Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:VISL) trade information

Sporting 10.11% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Monday, Feb 08 when the VISL stock price touched $4.75-1 or saw a rise of 15.16%. Year-to-date, Vislink Technologies, Inc. shares have moved 205.3%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 56.2%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Vislink Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:VISL) have changed 141.32%. Short interest in the company has seen 3.65 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 0.59.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $60, which means that the shares’ value could jump 1388.83% from current levels. The projected low price target is $60 while the price target rests at a high of $60. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is +1388.83% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 1388.83% from current levels.

Vislink Technologies, Inc. (VISL) estimates and forecasts

1 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $9.73 Million for the current quarter. 1 have an estimated revenue figure of $9.42 Million for the next quarter concluding in June 01, 2018. Year-ago sales stood $9.34 Million and $14.22 Million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by 4.2% for the current quarter and -33.7% for the next.

Earnings growth for 2021 is a modest +77.7% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 20%.

Vislink Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:VISL)’s Major holders

Insiders own 0.39% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 6.32% with a share float percentage of 6.34%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Vislink Technologies, Inc. having a total of 14 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Blackrock Inc. with over 259.75 Thousand shares worth more than $342.87 Thousand. As of December 30, 2020, Blackrock Inc. held 1.24% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with the holding of over 100.32 Thousand shares as of September 29, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $136.44 Thousand and represent 0.48% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund. As of November 29, 2020, the former fund manager holds about 0.65% shares in the company for having 136121 shares of worth $181.04 Thousand while later fund manager owns 93.03 Thousand shares of worth $126.51 Thousand as of September 29, 2020, which makes it owner of about 0.45% of company’s outstanding stock.