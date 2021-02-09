Obalon Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:OBLN) has a beta value of -1.15 and has seen 2,166,565 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $37.53 Million, closed the last trade at $4.83 per share which meant it gained $0.55 on the day or 12.85% during that session. The OBLN stock price is -122.98% off its 52-week high price of $10.77 and 87.16% above the 52-week low of $0.62. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 2.37 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 13.3 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Obalon Therapeutics, Inc. (OBLN) is a Hold stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 3. None of the analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while none rate it as Overweight. 1 out of 1 have rated it as a Hold, with no one of them advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is $0.

Obalon Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:OBLN) trade information

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $0.75, which means that the shares’ value could jump -84.47% from current levels. The projected low price target is $0.75 while the price target rests at a high of $0.75. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is -84.47% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose -84.47% from current levels.

Obalon Therapeutics, Inc. (OBLN) estimates and forecasts

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was +4.1% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2021 is a modest +74.4%.

Obalon Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:OBLN)’s Major holders

The other major institutional holder is Morgan Stanley, with the holding of over 700.01 Thousand shares as of September 29, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $637.29 Thousand and represent 9.01% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund and Bridgeway Funds Inc-Ultra Small Company Market Fund. As of September 29, 2020, the former fund manager holds about 0.55% shares in the company for having 43043 shares of worth $39.19 Thousand while later fund manager owns 33Thousand shares of worth $30.04 Thousand as of September 29, 2020, which makes it owner of about 0.42% of company’s outstanding stock.