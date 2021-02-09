Lithium Americas Corp. (NYSE:LAC) has a beta value of 0 and has seen 4,211,505 shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $2.6 Billion, closed the recent trade at $21.84 per share which meant it lost -$0.73 on the day or -3.23% during that session. The LAC stock price is -31.64% off its 52-week high price of $28.75 and 91.21% above the 52-week low of $1.92. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 8.43 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 6.6 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Lithium Americas Corp. (LAC) is an Overweight stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 0. None of the analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 1 rate it as Overweight. 2 out of 6 have rated it as a Hold, with 3 advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight.

Lithium Americas Corp. (NYSE:LAC) trade information

Despite being -3.23% in the red today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Monday, Feb 08 when the LAC stock price touched $23.19- or saw a rise of 5.65%. Year-to-date, Lithium Americas Corp. shares have moved 74.34%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 13.49%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Lithium Americas Corp. (NYSE:LAC) have changed 13.19%. Short interest in the company has seen 5.39 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 0.82.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $20.52, which means that the shares’ value could jump -6.04% from current levels. The projected low price target is $15.7 while the price target rests at a high of $25.5. In that case, then, we find that the latest price level in today’s session is +16.76% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose -28.11% from current levels.

Lithium Americas Corp. (LAC) estimates and forecasts

Earnings growth for 2021 is a modest +0%.

Lithium Americas Corp. (NYSE:LAC)’s Major holders

Insiders own 30.25% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 16.89% with a share float percentage of 24.22%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Lithium Americas Corp. having a total of 102 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Invesco Ltd. with over 2.49 Million shares worth more than $28.34 Million. As of September 29, 2020, Invesco Ltd. held 2.09% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Van Eck Associates Corporation, with the holding of over 1.08 Million shares as of September 29, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $12.29 Million and represent 0.9% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Invesco ETF Tr-Invesco Wilderhill Clean Energy ETF and VanEck Vectors ETF Tr-Rare Earth/Strategic Metals ETF. As of December 30, 2020, the former fund manager holds about 2.93% shares in the company for having 3493811 shares of worth $43.85 Million while later fund manager owns 1.25 Million shares of worth $15.74 Million as of December 30, 2020, which makes it owner of about 1.05% of company’s outstanding stock.