Ideal Power Inc. (NASDAQ:IPWR) has a beta value of 1.15 and has seen 1,266,585 shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $56.15 Million, closed the recent trade at $19.04 per share which meant it lost -$1.66 on the day or -8.02% during that session. The IPWR stock price is -31.04% off its 52-week high price of $24.95 and 94.33% above the 52-week low of $1.08. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 916.38 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 418.12 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Ideal Power Inc. (IPWR) is an Overweight stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 3. None of the analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while none rate it as Overweight. 1 out of 3 have rated it as a Hold, with 2 advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is $0.

Ideal Power Inc. (NASDAQ:IPWR) trade information

Despite being -8.02% in the red today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Wednesday, Feb 03 when the IPWR stock price touched $24.95- or saw a rise of 22%. Year-to-date, Ideal Power Inc. shares have moved 138.19%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 11.2%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Ideal Power Inc. (NASDAQ:IPWR) have changed 139.66%. Short interest in the company has seen 5.64 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 0.01.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $11.67, which means that the shares’ value could jump -38.71% from current levels. The projected low price target is $5 while the price target rests at a high of $20. In that case, then, we find that the latest price level in today’s session is +5.04% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose -73.74% from current levels.

Ideal Power Inc. (IPWR) estimates and forecasts

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was +28.1% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2021 is a modest +38.2% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 25%.

Ideal Power Inc. (NASDAQ:IPWR)’s Major holders

Insiders own 19.88% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 16.06% with a share float percentage of 20.04%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Ideal Power Inc. having a total of 11 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are AWM Investment Company, Inc. with over 284.79 Thousand shares worth more than $1.77 Million. As of September 29, 2020, AWM Investment Company, Inc. held 9.57% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Worth Venture Partners, LLC, with the holding of over 175.45 Thousand shares as of September 29, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $1.09 Million and represent 5.9% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund and Fidelity Total Market Index Fund. As of September 29, 2020, the former fund manager holds about 0.33% shares in the company for having 9801 shares of worth $60.77 Thousand while later fund manager owns 2.69 Thousand shares of worth $21.95 Thousand as of December 30, 2020, which makes it owner of about 0.09% of company’s outstanding stock.