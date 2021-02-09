Canaan Inc. (NASDAQ:CAN) has a beta value of 0 and has seen 12,426,844 shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $1.14 Billion, closed the recent trade at $7.22 per share which meant it gained $0.16 on the day or 2.25% during that session. The CAN stock price is -20.36% off its 52-week high price of $8.69 and 75.62% above the 52-week low of $1.76. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 8.15 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 10.07 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Canaan Inc. (CAN) is a 0 stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 0. None of the analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while none rate it as Overweight. None out of 0 have rated it as a Hold, with no one of them advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight.

Canaan Inc. (NASDAQ:CAN) trade information

Sporting 2.25% in the green today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, Feb 09 when the CAN stock price touched $7.78-7 or saw a rise of 7.9%. Year-to-date, Canaan Inc. shares have moved 20.83%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 39.13%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Canaan Inc. (NASDAQ:CAN) have changed 14.64%. Short interest in the company has seen 6.97 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 0.69.

Canaan Inc. (CAN) estimates and forecasts

Earnings growth for 2021 is a modest -945%.

Canaan Inc. (NASDAQ:CAN)’s Major holders

Insiders own 0% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 7.2% with a share float percentage of 7.2%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Canaan Inc. having a total of 23 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are FMR, LLC with over 2.71 Million shares worth more than $5.08 Million. As of September 29, 2020, FMR, LLC held 2.02% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Invesco Ltd., with the holding of over 1.18 Million shares as of September 29, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $2.21 Million and represent 0.88% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Fidelity China Region Fund and Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF. As of November 29, 2020, the former fund manager holds about 1.69% shares in the company for having 2276163 shares of worth $11.38 Million while later fund manager owns 1.36 Million shares of worth $8.07 Million as of December 30, 2020, which makes it owner of about 1.01% of company’s outstanding stock.