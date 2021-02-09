BSQUARE Corporation (NASDAQ:BSQR) has a beta value of 1.61 and has seen 55,684,455 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $75.31 Million, closed the last trade at $5.69 per share which meant it gained $2.5 on the day or 78.37% during that session. The BSQR stock price is -54.66% off its 52-week high price of $8.8 and 85.41% above the 52-week low of $0.83. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 100.67 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 128.49 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that BSQUARE Corporation (BSQR) is a Hold stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 0. None of the analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while none rate it as Overweight. 1 out of 1 have rated it as a Hold, with no one of them advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is $0.

BSQUARE Corporation (NASDAQ:BSQR) trade information

Sporting 78.37% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, Feb 05 when the BSQR stock price touched $8.80-3 or saw a rise of 35.34%. Year-to-date, BSQUARE Corporation shares have moved 274.34%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 251.23%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of BSQUARE Corporation (NASDAQ:BSQR) have changed 244.85%. Short interest in the company has seen 87.34 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 0.68.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $12, which means that the shares’ value could jump 110.9% from current levels. The projected low price target is $12 while the price target rests at a high of $12. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is +110.9% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 110.9% from current levels.

BSQUARE Corporation (BSQR) estimates and forecasts

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was -41% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2021 is a modest +34.1%.

BSQUARE Corporation (NASDAQ:BSQR)’s Major holders

Insiders own 6.88% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 28.63% with a share float percentage of 30.74%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with BSQUARE Corporation having a total of 16 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Renaissance Technologies, LLC with over 990.63 Thousand shares worth more than $1.34 Million. As of September 29, 2020, Renaissance Technologies, LLC held 7.48% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with the holding of over 400.47 Thousand shares as of September 29, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $540.64 Thousand and represent 3.03% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. As of September 29, 2020, the former fund manager holds about 1.41% shares in the company for having 186526 shares of worth $251.81 Thousand while later fund manager owns 180.44 Thousand shares of worth $243.59 Thousand as of September 29, 2020, which makes it owner of about 1.36% of company’s outstanding stock.