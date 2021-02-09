Skillz Inc. (NYSE:SKLZ) has a beta value of 0 and has seen 4,503,487 shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $15.22 Billion, closed the recent trade at $41.46 per share which meant it lost -$1.34 on the day or -3.13% during that session. The SKLZ stock price is -11.67% off its 52-week high price of $46.3 and 76.34% above the 52-week low of $9.81. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 4.67 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 4.78 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Skillz Inc. (SKLZ) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 1.4. None of the analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while none rate it as Overweight. 1 out of 5 have rated it as a Hold, with 4 advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.1.

Skillz Inc. (NYSE:SKLZ) trade information

Despite being -3.13% in the red today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, Feb 05 when the SKLZ stock price touched $46.30- or saw a rise of 10.58%. Year-to-date, Skillz Inc. shares have moved 107%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 43.45%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Skillz Inc. (NYSE:SKLZ) have changed 91.4%. Short interest in the company has seen 10.92 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 2.28.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $29.8, which means that the shares’ value could jump -28.12% from current levels. The projected low price target is $27 while the price target rests at a high of $34. In that case, then, we find that the latest price level in today’s session is -17.99% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose -34.88% from current levels.

Skillz Inc. (SKLZ) estimates and forecasts

Earnings growth for 2021 is a modest +0%.