Luminar Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAZR) has a beta value of 0 and has seen 4,122,924 shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $10.42 Billion, closed the recent trade at $32.12 per share which meant it lost -$0.63 on the day or -1.91% during that session. The LAZR stock price is -48.82% off its 52-week high price of $47.8 and 70.58% above the 52-week low of $9.45. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 8.69 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 12.48 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Luminar Technologies, Inc. (LAZR) is an Overweight stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.2. None of the analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while none rate it as Overweight. 2 out of 5 have rated it as a Hold, with 3 advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.06.

Luminar Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAZR) trade information

Despite being -1.91% in the red today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Monday, Feb 08 when the LAZR stock price touched $34.83- or saw a rise of 7.45%. Year-to-date, Luminar Technologies, Inc. shares have moved -5.19%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -1.21%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Luminar Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAZR) have changed -2.28%. Short interest in the company has seen 10.78 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 0.86.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $36.6, which means that the shares’ value could jump 13.95% from current levels. The projected low price target is $30 while the price target rests at a high of $40. In that case, then, we find that the latest price level in today’s session is +24.53% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose -6.6% from current levels.

Luminar Technologies, Inc. (LAZR) estimates and forecasts

Earnings growth for 2021 is a modest +0%.