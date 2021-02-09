KemPharm, Inc. (NASDAQ:KMPH) has a beta value of 3.22 and has seen 1,551,109 shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $107.77 Million, closed the recent trade at $9.29 per share which meant it lost -$0.15 on the day or -1.62% during that session. The KMPH stock price is -137.68% off its 52-week high price of $22.08 and 92.79% above the 52-week low of $0.67. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 3.42 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 1.12 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that KemPharm, Inc. (KMPH) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2. None of the analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while none rate it as Overweight. None out of 2 have rated it as a Hold, with 2 advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.56.

KemPharm, Inc. (NASDAQ:KMPH) trade information

Despite being -1.62% in the red today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Monday, Feb 08 when the KMPH stock price touched $9.88-7 or saw a rise of 7.19%. Year-to-date, KemPharm, Inc. shares have moved -18.12%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 41.08%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of KemPharm, Inc. (NASDAQ:KMPH) have changed 63.75%. Short interest in the company has seen 408.19 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 364.46.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $26, which means that the shares’ value could jump 179.87% from current levels. The projected low price target is $24 while the price target rests at a high of $28. In that case, then, we find that the latest price level in today’s session is +201.4% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 158.34% from current levels.

KemPharm, Inc. (KMPH) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that KemPharm, Inc. shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained +35.63% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 81.25%, compared to 16.2% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, lowered its growth outlook for the 2021 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are -250% and 288% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be +8%.

2 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $2.95 Million for the current quarter. 1 have an estimated revenue figure of $50Million for the next quarter concluding in March 01, 2021. Year-ago sales stood $1.38 Million for this quarter, and analysts expect sales will grow by 114.4% for the current quarter.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was +39.6% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2021 is a modest +73.7%.

KemPharm, Inc. (NASDAQ:KMPH)’s Major holders

Insiders own 7.12% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 6.03% with a share float percentage of 6.49%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with KemPharm, Inc. having a total of 4 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Ifp Advisors, Inc with over 1.25 Thousand shares worth more than $14Thousand. As of December 30, 2020, Ifp Advisors, Inc held 0.03% of shares outstanding.