aTyr Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIFE) has a beta value of 2.05 and has seen 2,020,515 shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $77.28 Million, closed the recent trade at $7.52 per share which meant it lost -$0.54 on the day or -6.7% during that session. The LIFE stock price is -10.77% off its 52-week high price of $8.33 and 71.68% above the 52-week low of $2.13. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 378.56 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 742.25 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that aTyr Pharma, Inc. (LIFE) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 1.7. None of the analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while none rate it as Overweight. None out of 3 have rated it as a Hold, with 3 advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.8.

aTyr Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIFE) trade information

Despite being -6.7% in the red today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Monday, Feb 08 when the LIFE stock price touched $8.33-1 or saw a rise of 10.56%. Year-to-date, aTyr Pharma, Inc. shares have moved 92.01%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 90.05%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of aTyr Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIFE) have changed 87.19%. Short interest in the company has seen 63.3 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 0.09.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $13.33, which means that the shares’ value could jump 77.26% from current levels. The projected low price target is $12 while the price target rests at a high of $15. In that case, then, we find that the latest price level in today’s session is +99.47% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 59.57% from current levels.

aTyr Pharma, Inc. (LIFE) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that aTyr Pharma, Inc. shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained +101.5% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 69.56%, compared to 13.3% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2021 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 48.1% and -468% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be +1921.3%.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was +14.5% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2021 is a modest +56.4% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 13%.

aTyr Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIFE)’s Major holders

Insiders own 5.25% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 64.57% with a share float percentage of 68.15%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with aTyr Pharma, Inc. having a total of 35 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Federated Hermes, Inc. with over 1.62 Million shares worth more than $5.22 Million. As of September 29, 2020, Federated Hermes, Inc. held 15.86% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is FMR, LLC, with the holding of over 1.53 Million shares as of December 30, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $5.93 Million and represent 15% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Federated Hermes Kaufmann Small Cap Fund and Fidelity Select Portfolios – Biotechnology. As of October 30, 2020, the former fund manager holds about 15.86% shares in the company for having 1615000 shares of worth $5.12 Million while later fund manager owns 481.99 Thousand shares of worth $1.87 Million as of December 30, 2020, which makes it owner of about 4.73% of company’s outstanding stock.