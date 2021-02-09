500.com Limited (NYSE:WBAI) has a beta value of 1.7 and has seen 3,488,827 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $640.72 Million, closed the last trade at $14.9 per share which meant it gained $1.87 on the day or 14.35% during that session. The WBAI stock price is -54.23% off its 52-week high price of $22.98 and 83.15% above the 52-week low of $2.51. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 587.03 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 1.35 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that 500.com Limited (WBAI) is a Sell stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 0. 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while none rate it as Overweight. None out of 1 have rated it as a Hold, with no one of them advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is $0.

500.com Limited (NYSE:WBAI) trade information

Sporting 14.35% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Monday, Feb 08 when the WBAI stock price touched $22.98- or saw a rise of 35.16%. Year-to-date, 500.com Limited shares have moved 65.56%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 29.12%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of 500.com Limited (NYSE:WBAI) have changed 23.14%. Short interest in the company has seen 2.45 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 1.81.

500.com Limited (WBAI) estimates and forecasts

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was -40.4% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2021 is a modest -37.2% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 15.75%.

500.com Limited (NYSE:WBAI)’s Major holders

Insiders own 21.56% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 9.01% with a share float percentage of 11.49%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with 500.com Limited having a total of 14 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are SC China Holding Ltd with over 3.5 Million shares worth more than $10.51 Million. As of September 29, 2020, SC China Holding Ltd held 11.4% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Morgan Stanley, with the holding of over 268.43 Thousand shares as of September 29, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $805.28 Thousand and represent 0.87% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are DFA Emerging Markets Core Equity Portfolio and SPDR (R) Idx Shares-SPDR (R) Emerging Markets Small Cap ETF. As of October 30, 2020, the former fund manager holds about 0.09% shares in the company for having 28494 shares of worth $84.36 Thousand while later fund manager owns 20.22 Thousand shares of worth $181.99 Thousand as of December 30, 2020, which makes it owner of about 0.07% of company’s outstanding stock.