Hancock Jaffe Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:HJLI) has a beta value of 0 and has seen 4,232,055 shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $16.51 Million, closed the recent trade at $7.34 per share which meant it lost -$1.57 on the day or -17.65% during that session. The HJLI stock price is -175.89% off its 52-week high price of $20.25 and 28.07% above the 52-week low of $5.28. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 348.24 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 594.35 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Hancock Jaffe Laboratories, Inc. (HJLI) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 1. None of the analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while none rate it as Overweight. None out of 1 have rated it as a Hold, with 1 advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.99.

Hancock Jaffe Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:HJLI) trade information

Despite being -17.65% in the red today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Thursday, Feb 04 when the HJLI stock price touched $9.98-2 or saw a rise of 27.45%. Year-to-date, Hancock Jaffe Laboratories, Inc. shares have moved -16.3%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -20.44%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Hancock Jaffe Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:HJLI) have changed -22.23%. Short interest in the company has seen 230.35 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 0.39.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $26.25, which means that the shares’ value could jump 257.63% from current levels. The projected low price target is $26.25 while the price target rests at a high of $26.25. In that case, then, we find that the latest price level in today’s session is +257.63% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 257.63% from current levels.

Hancock Jaffe Laboratories, Inc. (HJLI) estimates and forecasts

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was -39.8% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2021 is a modest +72.3%.

Hancock Jaffe Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:HJLI)’s Major holders

Insiders own 5.25% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 6.67% with a share float percentage of 7.04%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Hancock Jaffe Laboratories, Inc. having a total of 8 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Citadel Advisors LLC with over 5.15 Thousand shares worth more than $55.75 Thousand. As of September 29, 2020, Citadel Advisors LLC held 0.2% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC, with the holding of over 1.6 Thousand shares as of September 29, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $17.32 Thousand and represent 0.06% of shares outstanding.