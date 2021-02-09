Clover Health Investments, Corp. (NASDAQ:CLOV) has a beta value of 0 and has seen 21,204,582 shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $5.37 Billion, closed the recent trade at $13.37 per share which meant it gained $1 on the day or 8.08% during that session. The CLOV stock price is -30.52% off its 52-week high price of $17.45 and 26.18% above the 52-week low of $9.87. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 11.44 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 12.84 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Clover Health Investments, Corp. (CLOV) is an Overweight stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 0. None of the analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while none rate it as Overweight. 1 out of 3 have rated it as a Hold, with 2 advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight.

Clover Health Investments, Corp. (NASDAQ:CLOV) trade information

Sporting 8.08% in the green today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Wednesday, Feb 03 when the CLOV stock price touched $14.25- or saw a rise of 5.81%. Year-to-date, Clover Health Investments, Corp. shares have moved -19.98%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -3.94%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Clover Health Investments, Corp. (NASDAQ:CLOV) have changed -15.6%. Short interest in the company has seen 9.11 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 0.71.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $18, which means that the shares’ value could jump 34.63% from current levels. The projected low price target is $15 while the price target rests at a high of $20. In that case, then, we find that the latest price level in today’s session is +49.59% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 12.19% from current levels.

Clover Health Investments, Corp. (CLOV) estimates and forecasts

Earnings growth for 2021 is a modest +0% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 78.3%.