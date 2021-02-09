Clever Leaves Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:CLVR) has a beta value of 0 and has seen 1,529,797 shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $321.73 Million, closed the recent trade at $13.03 per share which meant it gained $1.28 on the day or 10.89% during that session. The CLVR stock price is -7.44% off its 52-week high price of $14 and 38.45% above the 52-week low of $8.02. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 1.54 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 1.14 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Clever Leaves Holdings Inc. (CLVR) is a 0 stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 0. None of the analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while none rate it as Overweight. None out of 0 have rated it as a Hold, with no one of them advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight.

Clever Leaves Holdings Inc. (CLVR) estimates and forecasts

Earnings growth for 2021 is a modest +0%.

Clever Leaves Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:CLVR)’s Major holders

Insiders own 18% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 10.02% with a share float percentage of 12.21%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Clever Leaves Holdings Inc. having a total of 1 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Danda Trouve Investment Management, Inc. with over 67.77 Thousand shares worth more than $603.11 Thousand. As of December 30, 2020, Danda Trouve Investment Management, Inc. held 0.45% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Simplex Trading, LLC, with the holding of over 30.23 Thousand shares as of December 30, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $269.02 Thousand and represent 0.2% of shares outstanding.