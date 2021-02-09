Canoo Inc. (NASDAQ:GOEV) has a beta value of 0 and has seen 2,036,241 shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $3.93 Billion, closed the recent trade at $16.75 per share which meant it lost -$0.26 on the day or -1.53% during that session. The GOEV stock price is -48.66% off its 52-week high price of $24.9 and 45.01% above the 52-week low of $9.21. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 7.24 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 5.35 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Canoo Inc. (GOEV) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2. None of the analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while none rate it as Overweight. None out of 1 have rated it as a Hold, with 1 advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.14.

Canoo Inc. (NASDAQ:GOEV) trade information

Despite being -1.53% in the red today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Thursday, Feb 04 when the GOEV stock price touched $18.88- or saw a rise of 11.62%. Year-to-date, Canoo Inc. shares have moved 20.91%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 5.81%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Canoo Inc. (NASDAQ:GOEV) have changed 11.24%. Short interest in the company has seen 10.16 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 1.9.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $30, which means that the shares’ value could jump 79.1% from current levels. The projected low price target is $30 while the price target rests at a high of $30. In that case, then, we find that the latest price level in today’s session is +79.1% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 79.1% from current levels.

Canoo Inc. (GOEV) estimates and forecasts

Earnings growth for 2021 is a modest +0%.