Camber Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CEI) has a beta value of 1.4 and has seen 7,173,497 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $42Million, closed the last trade at $1.68 per share which meant it gained $0.2 on the day or 13.51% during that session. The CEI stock price is -75% off its 52-week high price of $2.94 and 72.62% above the 52-week low of $0.46. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 22.04 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 8.21 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Camber Energy, Inc. (CEI) is a Sell stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 0. 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while none rate it as Overweight. None out of 1 have rated it as a Hold, with no one of them advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is $0.

Camber Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CEI) trade information

Sporting 13.51% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Monday, Feb 08 when the CEI stock price touched $1.73 or saw a rise of 2.89%. Year-to-date, Camber Energy, Inc. shares have moved 81.96%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 19.15%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Camber Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CEI) have changed 58.49%. Short interest in the company has seen 1.59 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 0.19.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $781250, which means that the shares’ value could jump 46502876.19% from current levels. The projected low price target is $781250 while the price target rests at a high of $781250. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is +46502876.19% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 46502876.19% from current levels.

Camber Energy, Inc. (CEI) estimates and forecasts

Earnings growth for 2021 is a modest -102.1%.

Camber Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CEI)’s Major holders

Insiders own 9.98% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 1.38% with a share float percentage of 1.54%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Camber Energy, Inc. having a total of 13 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Citadel Advisors LLC with over 201.12 Thousand shares worth more than $128.72 Thousand. As of September 29, 2020, Citadel Advisors LLC held 0.8% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Virtu Financial LLC, with the holding of over 102.1 Thousand shares as of September 29, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $65.35 Thousand and represent 0.41% of shares outstanding.

A Backdoor Way To Profit From Today’s Crypto Bull Market Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on...



Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets aren already producing. Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free. Sponsored

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund and USAA Mutual Fd Tr-Extended Market Index Fd. As of September 29, 2020, the former fund manager holds about 0.13% shares in the company for having 32106 shares of worth $20.55 Thousand while later fund manager owns 3.42 Thousand shares of worth $2.19 Thousand as of September 29, 2020, which makes it owner of about 0.01% of company’s outstanding stock.