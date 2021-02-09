ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp III (NASDAQ:ARYA) has a beta value of 0 and has seen 1,218,425 shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $341.05 Million, closed the recent trade at $18.87 per share which meant it lost -$3.56 on the day or -15.87% during that session. The ARYA stock price is -37.2% off its 52-week high price of $25.89 and 46.69% above the 52-week low of $10.06. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 57.04 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 55.3 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp III (ARYA) is a 0 stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2. None of the analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while none rate it as Overweight. None out of 0 have rated it as a Hold, with no one of them advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.21.

ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp III (NASDAQ:ARYA) trade information

Despite being -15.87% in the red today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Monday, Feb 08 when the ARYA stock price touched $25.89- or saw a rise of 25.71%. Year-to-date, ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp III shares have moved 77.24%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 72%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp III (NASDAQ:ARYA) have changed 74.03%. Short interest in the company has seen 6.23 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 0.11.

ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp III (ARYA) estimates and forecasts

Earnings growth for 2021 is a modest +0%.

ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp III (NASDAQ:ARYA)’s Major holders

Insiders own 3.23% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 84.64% with a share float percentage of 87.46%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp III having a total of 45 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are RA Capital Management, L.P. with over 1Million shares worth more than $10.82 Million. As of September 29, 2020, RA Capital Management, L.P. held 6.47% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., with the holding of over 1Million shares as of December 30, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $10.85 Million and represent 6.47% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Federated Hermes Kaufmann Small Cap Fund and Blackstone Alternative Multi-Strategy Fund. As of October 30, 2020, the former fund manager holds about 5.18% shares in the company for having 800000 shares of worth $8.19 Million while later fund manager owns 436.26 Thousand shares of worth $4.72 Million as of September 29, 2020, which makes it owner of about 2.82% of company’s outstanding stock.