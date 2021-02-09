TransMedics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMDX) has a beta value of 0 and has seen 2,027,164 shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $896.17 Million, closed the recent trade at $32.97 per share which meant it gained $6.97 on the day or 26.81% during that session. The TMDX stock price is -8.28% off its 52-week high price of $35.7 and 69.37% above the 52-week low of $10.1. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 170.61 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 102.83 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that TransMedics Group, Inc. (TMDX) is an Overweight stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2. None of the analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while none rate it as Overweight. 2 out of 5 have rated it as a Hold, with 3 advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.25.

TransMedics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMDX) trade information

Sporting 26.81% in the green today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, Feb 09 when the TMDX stock price touched $35.70- or saw a rise of 10.08%. Year-to-date, TransMedics Group, Inc. shares have moved 61.31%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 49.3%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of TransMedics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMDX) have changed 71.11%. Short interest in the company has seen 868.22 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 8.44.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $19.2, which means that the shares’ value could jump -41.77% from current levels. The projected low price target is $15 while the price target rests at a high of $25. In that case, then, we find that the latest price level in today’s session is -24.17% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose -54.5% from current levels.

TransMedics Group, Inc. (TMDX) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that TransMedics Group, Inc. shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained +44.04% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 50%, compared to 15.4% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2021 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 41.9% and 59.5% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be +1.6%.

4 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $6.04 Million for the current quarter. 2 have an estimated revenue figure of $8.16 Million for the next quarter concluding in March 01, 2021. Year-ago sales stood $6.06 Million and $7.53 Million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by -0.3% for the current quarter and 8.4% for the next.

Earnings growth for 2021 is a modest -101.2%.

TransMedics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMDX)’s Major holders

Insiders own 11.86% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 78.32% with a share float percentage of 88.86%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with TransMedics Group, Inc. having a total of 111 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are FMR, LLC with over 4.07 Million shares worth more than $56.13 Million. As of September 29, 2020, FMR, LLC held 15% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Abrams Capital Management, L.P., with the holding of over 3.5 Million shares as of September 29, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $48.23 Million and represent 12.89% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Fidelity Advisor Growth Opportunities Fund and Fidelity Small Cap Growth Fund. As of November 29, 2020, the former fund manager holds about 7.74% shares in the company for having 2103279 shares of worth $31.28 Million while later fund manager owns 717.91 Thousand shares of worth $8.6 Million as of October 30, 2020, which makes it owner of about 2.64% of company’s outstanding stock.