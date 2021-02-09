ShiftPixy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PIXY) has a beta value of 1.17 and has seen 1,348,188 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $75.88 Million, closed the last trade at $3.63 per share which meant it gained $0.24 on the day or 7.08% during that session. The PIXY stock price is -366.39% off its 52-week high price of $16.93 and 44.35% above the 52-week low of $2.02. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 1.61 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 1.01 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that ShiftPixy, Inc. (PIXY) is a 0 stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 0. None of the analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while none rate it as Overweight. None out of 0 have rated it as a Hold, with no one of them advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is $0.

ShiftPixy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PIXY) trade information

Sporting 7.08% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Monday, Feb 08 when the PIXY stock price touched $3.75-3 or saw a rise of 3.2%. Year-to-date, ShiftPixy, Inc. shares have moved 45.78%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 2.25%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of ShiftPixy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PIXY) have changed 24.74%. Short interest in the company has seen 74.17 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 73.44.

ShiftPixy, Inc. (PIXY) estimates and forecasts

Earnings growth for 2021 is a modest +83.5%.

ShiftPixy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PIXY)’s Major holders

Insiders own 64.04% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 1.54% with a share float percentage of 4.29%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with ShiftPixy, Inc. having a total of 13 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 94.29 Thousand shares worth more than $362.06 Thousand. As of September 29, 2020, Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) held 0.45% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Gsa Capital Partners Llp, with the holding of over 81.6 Thousand shares as of December 30, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $203.19 Thousand and represent 0.39% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund. As of September 29, 2020, the former fund manager holds about 0.31% shares in the company for having 65335 shares of worth $250.89 Thousand while later fund manager owns 8.77 Thousand shares of worth $20.88 Thousand as of November 29, 2020, which makes it owner of about 0.04% of company’s outstanding stock.