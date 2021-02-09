SCWorx Corp. (NASDAQ:WORX) has a beta value of 3.95 and has seen 1,879,124 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $23.67 Million, closed the last trade at $2.4 per share which meant it gained $0.13 on the day or 5.73% during that session. The WORX stock price is -520% off its 52-week high price of $14.88 and 58.33% above the 52-week low of $1. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 2.56 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 2.72 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that SCWorx Corp. (WORX) is a 0 stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 0. None of the analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while none rate it as Overweight. None out of 0 have rated it as a Hold, with no one of them advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight.

SCWorx Corp. (WORX) estimates and forecasts

Earnings growth for 2021 is a modest +61.2%.

SCWorx Corp. (NASDAQ:WORX)’s Major holders

Insiders own 22.08% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 1.79% with a share float percentage of 2.3%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with SCWorx Corp. having a total of 8 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 80.2 Thousand shares worth more than $121.51 Thousand. As of September 29, 2020, Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) held 0.81% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Geode Capital Management, LLC, with the holding of over 41.86 Thousand shares as of September 29, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $63.41 Thousand and represent 0.42% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund and Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund. As of September 29, 2020, the former fund manager holds about 0.77% shares in the company for having 76340 shares of worth $115.66 Thousand while later fund manager owns 37.41 Thousand shares of worth $78.56 Thousand as of November 29, 2020, which makes it owner of about 0.38% of company’s outstanding stock.