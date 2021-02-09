Property Solutions Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:PSAC) has a beta value of 0 and has seen 1,227,567 shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $495.58 Million, closed the recent trade at $16.65 per share which meant it lost -$0.84 on the day or -4.8% during that session. The PSAC stock price is -24.62% off its 52-week high price of $20.75 and 42.04% above the 52-week low of $9.65. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 4.09 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 1.49 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Property Solutions Acquisition Corp. (PSAC) is a 0 stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 0. None of the analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while none rate it as Overweight. None out of 0 have rated it as a Hold, with no one of them advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight.

Property Solutions Acquisition Corp. (PSAC) estimates and forecasts

Earnings growth for 2021 is a modest +0%.

Property Solutions Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:PSAC)’s Major holders

Insiders own 0% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 34.7% with a share float percentage of 34.7%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Property Solutions Acquisition Corp. having a total of 24 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Karpus Management Inc with over 3.44 Million shares worth more than $33.71 Million. As of September 29, 2020, Karpus Management Inc held 11.64% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Hsbc Holdings Plc, with the holding of over 1.25 Million shares as of September 29, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $12.26 Million and represent 4.23% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are AQR Funds-AQR Diversified Arbitrage Fd and RiverNorth Opportunities Fd. As of September 29, 2020, the former fund manager holds about 1.36% shares in the company for having 401500 shares of worth $3.94 Million while later fund manager owns 61.68 Thousand shares of worth $595.82 Thousand as of October 30, 2020, which makes it owner of about 0.21% of company’s outstanding stock.