The consensus among analysts is that Penn National Gaming, Inc. (PENN) is an Overweight stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.4. 2 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while none rate it as Overweight. 5 out of 17 have rated it as a Hold, with 10 advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is $0.24.

Penn National Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN) trade information

Despite being -1.82% in the red today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, Feb 05 when the PENN stock price touched $129 or saw a rise of 7.81%. Year-to-date, Penn National Gaming, Inc. shares have moved 37.69%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 7.52%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Penn National Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN) have changed 26.85%. Short interest in the company has seen 13.75 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 3.06.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $114.67, which means that the shares’ value could jump -3.65% from current levels. The projected low price target is $31 while the price target rests at a high of $150. In that case, then, we find that the latest price level in today’s session is +26.03% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose -73.95% from current levels.

Penn National Gaming, Inc. (PENN) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Penn National Gaming, Inc. shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained +147.41% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of -133.2%, compared to 6.8% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2021 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 104.6% and 119.5% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be +39.4%.

15 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $1.14 Billion for the current quarter. 15 have an estimated revenue figure of $1.2 Billion for the next quarter concluding in June 01, 2021. Year-ago sales stood $1.12 Billion and $249.08 Million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by 2% for the current quarter and 382.7% for the next.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was +16.6% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2021 is a modest -60%.

Penn National Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN)’s Major holders

Insiders own 4.4% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 89.26% with a share float percentage of 93.37%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Penn National Gaming, Inc. having a total of 549 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are FMR, LLC with over 20.48 Million shares worth more than $1.49 Billion. As of September 29, 2020, FMR, LLC held 13.19% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., with the holding of over 19.26 Million shares as of December 30, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $1.66 Billion and represent 12.4% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Baron Growth Fund and Fidelity Blue Chip Growth Fund. As of September 29, 2020, the former fund manager holds about 4.02% shares in the company for having 6250000 shares of worth $454.38 Million while later fund manager owns 4.27 Million shares of worth $299.12 Million as of November 29, 2020, which makes it owner of about 2.75% of company’s outstanding stock.