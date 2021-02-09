Applied UV, Inc. (NASDAQ:AUVI) has a beta value of 0 and has seen 76,664,368 shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $178.86 Million, closed the recent trade at $24.3 per share which meant it gained $19.12 on the day or 369.11% during that session. The AUVI stock price is -23.42% off its 52-week high price of $29.99 and 81.4% above the 52-week low of $4.52. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 352.93 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 303.15 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Applied UV, Inc. (AUVI) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 1. None of the analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while none rate it as Overweight. None out of 1 have rated it as a Hold, with 1 advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is $0.07.

Applied UV, Inc. (NASDAQ:AUVI) trade information

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $8.25, which means that the shares’ value could jump -66.05% from current levels. The projected low price target is $8.25 while the price target rests at a high of $8.25. In that case, then, we find that the latest price level in today’s session is -66.05% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose -66.05% from current levels.

Applied UV, Inc. (AUVI) estimates and forecasts

Earnings growth for 2021 is a modest +288.9%.

Applied UV, Inc. (NASDAQ:AUVI)’s Major holders

Insiders own 65.83% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 0.53% with a share float percentage of 1.54%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Applied UV, Inc. having a total of 4 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Jane Street Group, LLC with over 25.99 Thousand shares worth more than $188.95 Thousand. As of September 29, 2020, Jane Street Group, LLC held 0.33% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Virtu Financial LLC, with the holding of over 11.79 Thousand shares as of September 29, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $85.7 Thousand and represent 0.15% of shares outstanding.