AMMO, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWW) has a beta value of -0.34 and has seen 2,266,573 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $454.67 Million, closed the last trade at $7.4 per share which meant it gained $0.21 on the day or 2.92% during that session. The POWW stock price is -21.35% off its 52-week high price of $8.98 and 86.49% above the 52-week low of $1. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 2.48 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 2.44 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that AMMO, Inc. (POWW) is a Hold stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 3. None of the analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while none rate it as Overweight. 1 out of 1 have rated it as a Hold, with no one of them advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.03.

AMMO, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWW) trade information

Sporting 2.92% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Thursday, Feb 04 when the POWW stock price touched $8.00-7 or saw a rise of 7.5%. Year-to-date, AMMO, Inc. shares have moved 124.24%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 37.04%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of AMMO, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWW) have changed 87.34%. Short interest in the company has seen 406.72 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 166.69.

AMMO, Inc. (POWW) estimates and forecasts

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was -55.9% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2021 is a modest +8.4%.

AMMO, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWW)’s Major holders

Insiders own 22.43% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 0.01% with a share float percentage of 0.01%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with AMMO, Inc. having a total of 1 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Pinnacle Associates, Ltd. with over 100Thousand shares worth more than $330Thousand. As of December 30, 2020, Pinnacle Associates, Ltd. held 0.2% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Stableford Capital II LLC, with the holding of over 50Thousand shares as of December 30, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $165Thousand and represent 0.1% of shares outstanding.